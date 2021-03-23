Motorcyclists hospitalized; 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash involving car in Lake Twp.

MILLBURY, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Lake Twp. Tuesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Woodville and Millbury roads. A motorcyclist and their passenger were injured in the crash involving a car. One of the two sustained injuries considered "life-threatening", according to Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene.
Their identities have not been released and further details have yet to be disclosed.
The intersection is closed as authorities investigate. Traffic is being routed around debris in the area.