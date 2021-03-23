Motorcyclists hospitalized; 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash involving car in Lake Twp.

Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash at Woodville Road and Millbury Road in Lake Township. The intersection is blocked as the scene is under investigation.

MILLBURY, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Lake Twp. Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodville and Millbury roads. A motorcyclist and their passenger were injured in the crash involving a car. One of the two sustained injuries considered "life-threatening", according to Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene.

Their identities have not been released and further details have yet to be disclosed.