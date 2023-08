Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital with serious head injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after crashing at a roundabout Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the roundabout on Cherry Street and Berdan Avenue.

Toledo police at the scene tell WTOL 11 the driver was traveling on N. Detroit Avenue when they lost control and crashed at the roundabout.

It's unclear if the victim was wearing a helmet.