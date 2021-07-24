Motorcyclist hospitalized from an accident in west Toledo

Accident was near the intersection of Jackman and Central

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 49-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle into a brick wall.

Late Friday night at approximately 11:57 p.m., Toledo police were called to an accident on Jackman and Central.

According to Toledo Police Department, the driver lost control of the motorcycle at the intersection of Jackman and Central before hitting a brick wall. The accident caused serious injuries and the motorcyclist, 49-year-old man Christopher Gorsuch, was rushed to the hospital for care.

The current condition of Gorsuch is unknown.