TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash with an SUV in south Toledo Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds Road.

Police say the driver of the SUV was driving northbound on Reynolds and turned left into the path of an oncoming Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.

The intersection was closed for three hours while accident investigators took measurements and pictures of the crash scene.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.