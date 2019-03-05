ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US 6 in Erie County on Wednesday.

The crash happened near mile marker 21 in Berlin Township around 12:30 p.m.

Police say 87-year-old Vivian Miller of Vermilion was driving a Ford Escape on eastbound US 6 with passenger Lisa Pickett of Huron, while 51-year-old Matthew Solberg was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on US 6 with passenger 44-year-old Jacquilyn Dowell of Huron.

Police say Miller failed to yield while turning left and hit Solberg.

Police say Solberg suffered serious injuries and was flown to Cleveland Metro Health where he later died on Thursday around 11:45 p.m.

Dowell also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Firelands Hospital by EMS.

Police say both Solberg and Dowell were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. They were not wearing helmets.

Miller suffered serious injuries and was taken to Firelands Hospital by EMS. Pickett was treated at the scene and released.

Police say both women were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.