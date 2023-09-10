Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in central Toledo Sunday

The collision involved a motorcycle and a Ford Mustang and took place around 5 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash between a car and a motorcycle sent at least one person to the hospital on Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Nebraska and Ewing in central Toledo.

The collision involved a Ford Mustang and a motorcycle and caused heavy damage to both vehicles.

Toledo police say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The condition of the driver of the Mustang is unknown at this time as are the identities of both drivers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.