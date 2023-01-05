Stay safe, protect others on the roads as motorcycle season arrives

Safety always comes first when riding a motorcycle, and a local motorcycle club and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have tips as motorcycle season arrives.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Safety always comes first when riding a motorcycle.

"When you first start riding for the new season, make sure that you are checking your brakes, checking your oil, checking your tires and making sure that your steering mechanisms are working fine," Earl Mack, the president of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, said.

Mack said a working bike is a safe bike, so make sure the maintenance is up to date.

"I put my bike in the shop at the beginning of the season to make sure that they go over everything (and see) if something needs to be fixed, if tires need to be replaced, so I can have a good riding season," Mack said.

Mack also said wearing protective gear is a must, which includes a helmet, gloves, jacket, long sleeves and riding boots.

"The way we ride is spreading that message," Mack said. "Somebody can look at us and go, 'oh, they are riding safely.'"

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said the number of crashes this spring has already begun to rise.

"Since the start of spring across the state there have been over 200 crashes involving motorcycles, so I just really want to remind motorists, especially now as the weather starts to turn nice, to be on the lookout for the motorcycles," Purpura said. "Any crash on our roadways is one crash too many."

Purpura gave important safety tips for when you see motorcycles on the road: check blind spots, give riders extra time to clear intersections, keep a safe distance between your car and the rider and follow posted speed limits.

"You are going to see an increase in motorcycles on the road, so just look for them give, them a break, just let them be safe on our roads," Purpura said.

He said Ohio averages more than 3,600 motorcycle crashes per year, most of which involve riders who have not gone through the proper training.