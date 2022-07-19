State highway patrol urges drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists

Toledo has seen two fatal crashes involving motorcycles since July 14, and 74 crashes since the beginning of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous if precautions aren't taken.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said motorcycle safety is of the utmost importance because mistakes and unsafe riding can lead to serious injury or even death.

There have been four motorcycle-related deaths in Lucas County, with two of them being in the same week.

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in central Toledo after colliding with a truck.

And another motorcyclist died on July 14 in a crash in west Toledo.

Out of the total 74 crashes since the beginning of the year, 14 resulted in serious injuries.

Avid motorcyclist Fred LeFebvre said practice is key to staying safe on the roads, along with wearing the proper gear.

Purpura said he has seen motorcyclists wearing flip-flops, t-shirts and even a pair of shorts on the road.

"We don't want that to end in tragedy where they fall off and they look back and wish they would have had their protective gear on or helmet on, which could have reduced their injuries or potentially saved their life," Purpura said.

The state doesn't require helmets for those who are over 18 years old or have less than one year of motorcycle experience.

But for Earl Mack, who's had his motorcycle license for more than 50 years, a helmet is on his head every time he hits the road.

"My brother just had a crash, he rides a trike, and if he had not had his helmet on, we would be putting flowers on the ground," he said. "That's how bad that crash was."

OSHP urges all drivers to keep an extra eye on the road for motorcycles.

LeFebvre laid out a few important things he keeps in mind while riding:

Stay aware of your surroundings

Keep your distance from others on the road

Ask yourself what a person in a car would do

Do not try to beat yellow lights

"When I come up to left-hand turn lanes on the road, I just pretend I'm the car driving and I know what I would do," he said. "And sometimes, I would go through that yellow light. So, on a motorcycle, I just hold back. I try not to beat the lights anymore and I'm watching ahead constantly for that stuff."

Mack said that as much caution as motorists need to have for riders, it goes both ways.

"We call those motorcyclists that ride in and out of traffic, that are speeding, 'possible donors,'" he said. "They have to be careful because there are other lives, too. They could cause a crash that could hurt other people."