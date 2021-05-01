Motorcycle ride to honor 2020 crash victim left to die in street

34-year-old Rachel Ciralsky died in the crash last June. Earlier this week a man was indicted for allegedly leaving her to die in the street after the crash.

Days after a man was indicted for the death of a woman in a west Toledo motorcycle accident last summer, friends and family will be coming together on Sunday to remember her.

34-year-old Rachel Ciralsky died in the accident last June.

Ciralsky was a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by Oswaldo Moreno when the accident occurred, according to the indictment earlier this week.

Moreno and the driver of a car involved in the accident are alleged to have fled the scene after the crash, leaving Ciralsky in the street, suffering from fatal injuries.

According to a post on the Toledo Motorcycle Club Facebook page, a motorcycle procession/ride will take place on Sunday afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m.

The ride will begin at the Docks, under the High Level Bridge on Toledo’s east side, starting at 1:30 p.m. and will proceed to the site of the accident on Bennett and Cloverdale.

People taking part are being asked to wear purple, which was Rachel’s favorite color.

After Ciralsky died, more than one hundred people gathered at the site of the crash for a vigil. Her boss Andrea Gentry, owner of Andrea's Sports Pub where Ciralsky worked as a bartender, said she was a single mom, worked two jobs and loved her daughter.