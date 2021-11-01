Motorcycle Ohio dedicates $2.5M for motorcycle rider training

Assistance is available to applicants interested in Basic Rider Skills for beginners, Basic Rider Skills for the returning rider, and Basic Rider Skills 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, announced $2.5 million in available funding for government agencies and nonprofit organizations that are interested in offering certified motorcycle rider training.

Motorcycle Ohio establishes motorcycle safety and education programs to provide affordable motorcycle rider training courses in order to reduce fatalities and injuries on Ohio’s roadways through rider education, public information campaigns, and licensing improvement.

“In addition to wearing the proper gear, comprehensive motorcycle rider training is crucial for new and experienced riders to safely navigate Ohio’s roadways,” Michele Piko, Motorcycle Ohio state program coordinator, said. “This funding will ensure programs offer certified training to build and enhance riders’ skills.”

Funding assistance is available to applicants interested in Basic Rider Skills for beginners, Basic Rider Skills for the returning rider, and Basic Rider Skills 2 as an early-season refresher, to bond with a new motorcycle, or to gain experience riding with a passenger. Applicants must meet specific parameters and other necessary requirements to be eligible for an award.