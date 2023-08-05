Motorcycle crash takes lives of two people north of Monroe, MI

A 46-year-old Toledo woman and 46-year-old Carleton, MI man were killed in the crash.

MONROE, Mich. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle ran into a semi-truck north of Monroe, Michigan early on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the crash happened on U.S. 24, south of I-275 just before 12:30 a.m. when a motorcycle being driven by a 46-year-old man from Carleton, MI, ran into the semi while it was pulling out of a private driveway onto northbound Telegraph Rd. (U.S. 24).

The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Toledo were declared dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not released.

Police say speed and alcohol did play a part in the crash.

If you have any information about the crash you are asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

