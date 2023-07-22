Motorcycle crash takes life of Michigan man on Saturday afternoon

The Monroe County Sheriff's office says the 49-year-old man lost control of his bike while trying to negotiate a curve.

MONROE, Mich. — A 49-year-old Monroe, Michigan man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Roland Laura III, was riding south in the 12000 block of Plank Road southeast of Milan just after 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his bike while trying to negotiate a curve in the road.

Police say Laura’s motorcycle hit an embankment, which resulted in Laura being thrown from the bike.

The motorcycle continued in motion before coming to a stop in the driveway of a home.

Laura was taken to a hospital in Ypsilanti, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to police, Laura was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police also believe speed and alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division at 734-240-7541.

