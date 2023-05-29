x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One hospitalized following motorcycle crash in west Toledo early Monday

WTOL 11 crews on scene saw one person taken to the hospital by Life Squad.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash in west Toledo sent one person to the hospital with injuries early Monday.

Toledo police received a call about a crash around 3:30 a.m. at Crabb and Telegraph Road. It appears the motorcyclist lost control at a curve, causing them to crash and total the motorcycle. 

WTOL 11 crews on scene saw one person taken to the hospital by Life Squad. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Crabb Road was temporarily blocked off to clean up the scene of the crash. The road has since been reopened.

TPD are investigating the crash.

Credit: WTOL 11

MORE FROM WTOL

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out