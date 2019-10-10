TOLEDO, Ohio — Leather-clad outside, these bikers are all heart inside, when it comes to the kids. After a series of thefts took an intended donation away from Lucas County Children Services, the Axemen Motorcycle Club rolled up to the Franklin Park Mall to make it right, doubling what was lost with a donation to the agency on Thursday.

At least $1,000 in coins from the Franklin Park Mall charity wishing well was fished out and stolen in a pair of thefts that left LCCS short of an expected donation. The Axemen presented a check to LCCS in the amount of $2,000.

According to Toledo Police, video footage from Franklin Park Mall shows two suspects involved in multiple coin thefts walking around after the mall had closed.

In the video from the initial incident on September 22, you can see the first suspect enter the closed mall from the south entrance, walking north through the mall to unlock the north main door at the GNC store where the second suspect then enters.

Both suspects can be seen on video using a windshield squeegee to scrape the coins to the edge of the fountain. Then, they collected the coins and put them into a backpack and second bag.

The same suspects returned for a second theft on September 24. But, then came back a third time, staging the squeegee and backpack underneath the bench near the fountain. No money was taken during the third incident.

The Axemen Motorcycle Club donates $2,000 to Lucas County Children Services to make up for coins in tended for the agency that were stolen out of a wishing fountain at Franklin Park Mall.

