NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A man is in serious condition after being thrown from his motorcycle on Saturday evening.

Northwood Police say the man was riding south on I-280 around 7:30 p.m. when he was ejected from his bike.

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

