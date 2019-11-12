Just a few days before Christmas, a south Toledo mother is making a public plea for her son's unsolved murder.

Her 16-year-old son Tyler McIntoush was murdered more than five years ago, and his killer is still on the loose.

Oleen Clinton opened up about grieving for her son and her search for answers.

"It hurts to know that my son was just murdered for no reason. He was senselessly and violently murdered. And can't no body tell me why," said Clinton.

Filled with tears of pain, Clinton still recalls the the early morning McIntoush was murdered on July 24, 2014 .

He was shot in the head near the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Boston Place in Toledo after he had walked a friend home.

"Tyler was outgoing. He was very talkative. Just funny. I always told him he wasn't funny so he'd stop being so funny. But he would make you laugh," said Clinton.

Ever since the murder, there hasn't been a day that goes by that Clinton doesn't think of him, especially during the holidays.

"Now is his favorite time of year. And his birthday was just December 5th. 20 days later is Christmas. And just not to have him," said Clinton with tears in her eyes.

The mother of two says it's been almost three years since she's heard anything from Toledo Police.

WTOL reached out to TPD, but they have not gotten back to us yet.

Meanwhile, Clinton says she's even kept the same phone number in fear she could one day miss a call leading to her son's killer.

It's left her no option but to continue to beg the public for justice.

"I just want answers and I want the truth and I want to know why. You hurt not only me; you hurt his entire family. He has nieces and nephews he'll never know. They will never know," said Clinton.

If you have information about this murder, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.