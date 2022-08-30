'I couldn't even touch my daughter': Monroe mother grieves after daughter electrocuted by power line

Monroe police representatives say to prevent incidents like this from happening again, stay inside during storms and if you see downed power lines, turn the other way and leave them to the professionals.



"The best thing to do is just stay out of the area. Stay away from it until emergency crews who are trained to handle those situations can come in and mitigate the situation," John Wall, the administrative commander of the Monroe Police Department, said.



Elizabeth's step-sister had started a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral costs, but a recent update on the page announced that DTE will cover the costs of the entire funeral. However, the GoFundMe will remain up to help cover the costs of moving out of the home to avoid the constant reminders of Elizabeth.



"This is her blanket, Sofia the First, I don't know what to do," Spaulding said while holding Elizabeth's purple fleece blanket. "Her pop is still by the couch. She made a baked potato and some of it is still on my dining room table. I don't know what to do. I'm numb."