Mother dies in 2-vehicle crash, 2-year-old son sustains minor injuries

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Laplaisance Road in Monroe County.

Troopers say a 25-year-old woman was driving a minivan northbound when she struck the rear end of a commercial box truck.

Her 2-year-old son was also in the minivan when the incident happened.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's son was safely removed from the minivan and sustained minor injuries from the cash.

The drive of the commercial truck was not injured at all.

Authorities believe distracted driving is a factor in the crash.