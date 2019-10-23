TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police officer was complimented by the mother of a young man with Asperger's Syndrome who was involved in a hit-and-run.

TPD says on Oct. 15 around 9 a.m., Office Ron Wilcox responded to the accident at Secor and Laskey.

The victim in the accident was the young man with Asperger's, and Officer Wilcox recognized the man's need for specific communication skills.

Officer Wilcox also took extra time to keep the young man calm as the accident was investigated.

Police say the young man's mother later called Scott Park District command to express her gratitude for Officer Wilcox and how the situation was handled.

Awesome job, Officer Wilcox!

TPD