Mother and her teen son share concerns with violence after recently moving to Toledo

LaCoya Crape and her 14-year-old son moved from Battle Creek, Michigan and say they were invited to the party where a dozen people were shot on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — LaCoya Crape and her son CoyShaun just moved here from Battle Creek, Michigan and they're breathing a sigh of relief.

She says it's hard to see all the updates on people her son's age dying in the streets, especially since it could've been them on Sunday night.

"I'm glad that we didn't go because we were definitely invited," Crape said.

They came to Toledo for a new opportunity, but she didn't realize just how much of a cultural shift it would be.

"I tell him being tough is not always it, especially here. You know, just humbling yourself and saying 'hey, I'm sorry,' or 'my bad' can save your life," Crape said.

CoyShaun Hawkins is getting used to a new city all while heading to high school.

The 14-year-old loves basketball and wants to play in Toledo and make friends.

"I don't even really see anyone playing any sports down here, just walking around either stealing from stores, carrying guns or killing people," Hawkins said.

Crape says her parenting style has changed since moving.

"He probably thinks I'm a stalker because I tell him every two seconds 'hey sir, if you're leaving this block, if you going,' because we don't know anyone. You know, I used to tell him, 'if something happened to you somewhere, I wouldn't even know where to look,'" said Crape.

CoyShaun has hopes for what his first year in high school will be like.

"Less people who choose to do the wrong things in life and just more positive stuff than negative stuff," he said.