COLUMBUS, Ohio — On National Dog Day, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the most "Dapper Dog" on the state force and is asking the public to weigh in.

You can cast your vote for the best-looking patrol canine by liking your favorite picture on the OSHP Facebook page, which can be found here. Voting runs until Friday at noon.

The winner will receive a special treat - complete with a video for your viewing pleasure, the OSHP says.

