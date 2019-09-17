TOLEDO, Ohio — On a normal day, Pvt. Kathy Rickheim considers herself to be one of the guys. But Tuesday was anything but normal.

She was recognized for her hard work and dedication to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Badge No. 1 is presented to the most senior firefighter or firefighter-paramedic on the job.

Rickheim joined the department in 1988 and received her paramedic certification in 1990.

She said she never imagined getting this badge, even after nearly 32 years in the department.

"It's a tough job and I've never had a position outside of working on the line. And, I do consider myself a role model to stick it out every day, every third day to come to work and being that it is such a tough job, yes females can do this job," Rickheim said.

Rickheim said there were tough times but her motivation to continue is the people she works with, her family and her love for the job.

According to the Fire Chief; the award is one of importance because it recognizes the ones who go out and get their hands dirty each day.

He said she is that person.

"Kathy was in my class, we were actually in the same squad in the academy. We learned together, we did what we needed to do to get through and I'm proud to be the one to be able to present that badge to her," Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd said.

Rickheim said that for her, this badge means she has accomplished a lot in her position for herself and for her department.

The recipient of the badge wears it until they retire. She said she will retire a year from this upcoming January.

