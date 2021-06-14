Mosquito sprayings scheduled for various parts of Lucas County

Treatments are scheduled based on surveillance of adult mosquito populations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Sanitary District is spraying for mosquitos in various areas of Lucas County.

TASD is scheduled to spray Monday night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. in several areas, which can be found at this link. Sprayings are weather permitting.

Fogging treatments and liquid larviciding applications are determined based on surveillance of adult mosquito populations. TASD divides the county into individually numbered service maps.