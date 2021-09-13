Morenci Schools: No school Monday due to coronavirus concerns

The school says this is due to the number of staff and students that are currently quarantined.

MORENCI, Mich. — Morenci Schools announced that there will be no school Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

The school said the decision was made due to the number of staff and students that are currently quarantined.

School will also not be in session on Tuesday as previously planned; however, all staff should report on Tuesday for professional development.

Bussing will still be provided from the school to the Tech Center for Tech Center students both Monday and Tuesday.

The school said an announcement will be made on Tuesday to outline the plans for the rest of the week.