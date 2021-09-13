x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Morenci Schools: No school Monday due to coronavirus concerns

The school says this is due to the number of staff and students that are currently quarantined.
Credit: Beton Studio - stock.adobe.com
Medical mask, Medical protective mask on blue background. Disposable surgical face mask cover the mouth and nose. Healthcare and medical concept

MORENCI, Mich. — Morenci Schools announced that there will be no school Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

The school said the decision was made due to the number of staff and students that are currently quarantined.

School will also not be in session on Tuesday as previously planned; however, all staff should report on Tuesday for professional development.

Bussing will still be provided from the school to the Tech Center for Tech Center students both Monday and Tuesday.

The school said an announcement will be made on Tuesday to outline the plans for the rest of the week.

Good afternoon. Due to the number of staff and students that are currently quarantined, we will not have school...

Posted by Morenci Middle and High School on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Related Articles