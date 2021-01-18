More than $330K raised in NW Ohio during 2020 'Giving Tuesday'

The next #GivingTuesdayNWO will take place on Nov. 30, 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-area nonprofits raised more than $300,000 during this year's "Giving Tuesday."

The event, fueled by social media, happens each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Results gathered through an online survey (65 of 99 organizations self-reported) found that local nonprofits raised $323,437.96 on December 1, 2020. In addition, the Greater Toledo Community Foundation provided $10,000 to fund two unrestricted grants for local nonprofit organizations participating in GivingTuesdayNWO, making a total of $333,437.96 raised.

Two nonprofit agencies were randomly drawn from a list of the area nonprofit organizations that participated in #GivingTuesdayNWO 2020 and reported their results. One winner was chosen to receive an award of $5,000 from each of two categories: Small Organization and Large Organization. Those awards go to:

Small Organization: Joyful Connections

Large Organization: Autism Model School

The next #GivingTuesdayNWO will take place on Nov. 30, 2021.

The first #GivingTuesdayNWO was introduced in 2013 in an effort to encourage nonprofits to begin online giving programs and donors to make local giving a priority.