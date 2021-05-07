More than 2,000 Toledo Edison customers without power in Defiance Co.

According to Toledo Edison's website, about 20% of Defiance Co. customers are without power. Power is expected to be restored around 9:30 a.m.

More than 2,000 Toledo Edison customers in Defiance County are without power Friday morning.

Most of the outages are being reported in the city of Defiance. There are also significant outages in Richland Township, as well as Adams and Tiffin Townships.

Some of the outages are caused by equipment damage, while others are pending investigation, according to Toledo Edison's website.