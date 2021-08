Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. according to First Energy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — First Energy reported that more than 1500 customers were without power in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The outage occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and was centered around the intersection of Laskey and Jackman Roads.

According to the First Energy website, power was restored around 4:15 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. it’s unclear what caused the power outage.