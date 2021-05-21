The airport is optimistic that a grant application that will make the new route possible will be successful.

SWANTON, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted airports across the country - unsurprising perhaps, with many would-be passengers being reluctant to get on airplanes and with airlines being forced to limit seating for safety reasons.

Many airports even lost service altogether.

Joe Cappel, Vice-President of Business Development with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority says Toledo Express never completely stopped services, but, it did have to make some adjustments, including suspending certain routes.

But things are starting to bounce back.



"They suspended Chicago service twice but we're excited to share that will be back up in June," said Cappel. "So we will be back up to everything we had in 2019, prior to the pandemic."

Last April, towards the beginning of the pandemic, only 1,518 passengers flew through Toledo Express. This April, 14,448 passengers flew through the airport.



"Its a huge increase and it shows things are starting to get back more towards normal as more people get vaccinated," said Cappel.



To help get more locals traveling through Toledo Express, the airport is hoping a new grant will give them the money they need to add an American Airlines service to Dallas Fort Worth.



"We're already connected to Charlotte, already connected to Chicago. This would be a third major American Airlines hub that would provide even more destinations from Toledo that are only one stop away," said Cappel.



Cappel said he's hoping to hear if the grant application is successful by the end of summer and that he's optimistic it'll come through.

In the meantime, Cappel says the more people that use the airport the better service they can provide.

"We encourage everyone to fly local. You know, check Toledo first for business or for leisure. By filling those planes and that exciting service, it just helps as us were pursuing new service."