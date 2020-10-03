HOLLAND, Ohio — Expanded construction at the Dorr Street interchange at North McCord Rd. was expected to begin on March 6. However, that date has been pushed back until March 18.

According to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews are doing utility work and adding wider pavement at the interchange, which is why the start date was changed.

Restrictions between Holland-Sylvania and McCord have been in place. And, eastbound traffic at Dorr St. has been maintained, although westbound traffic will be changing in the next week.

"Going forward, we're going to extend that westbound Dorr St. closure to about 2,000 feet west of Dorr St. So unfortunately, you can't go that way anymore. But, we are maintaining that eastbound lane like we have been," ODOT, District 2 spokesperson, Rebecca Dangelo said.

Northbound at McCord will also be closed an extra 2,000 feet to the north and south of Dorr St.

Work in this area will continue until October 2020.

The changes are all part of the I-475 widening project. Right now, this area is just preparation for a roundabout that will come at the intersection.

Dangelo said she understands this is a long time frame, but the project is large and will eventually have smoother traffic in the end.

RELATED: ODOT to re-evaluate Terra State roundabout

RELATED: Route 68 bridge to close for 4 months near Findlay