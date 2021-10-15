Fire tears through home where teen was shot, killed last night in central Toledo

Two houses were damaged in the fire in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue, including the location where 18-year-old Davon Butler was found shot the night before.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two homes were heavily damaged in a fire in central Toledo on Friday night, including the location where a teenager was fatally shot less than 24 hours earlier.

The fire appears to have gutted the home in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue where 18-year-old Davon Butler was shot once in the head. Butler later died at the hospital. The Lucas County Coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

An adjacent house was also damaged in the fire. Right now, it's unknown where the fire initially started or what the cause may be.

It's also unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

