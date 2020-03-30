MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier Police Department is looking for a missing teen and her two-month-old son.

Police say 14-year-old Ny'Era Crump was last seen Sunday night at her home west Court Street.

She's described as a black female weighing 110 pounds, is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black bonnet and white jacket as seen in the pictures provided.

Montpelier Police Department

Police believe her son is with her and he also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The two were noticed missing Monday morning, however it is unclear when they went missing.