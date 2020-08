Maliah Martin was last seen on Platt and Lawrence Streets in Montpelier.

MONTPELIER, Ohio — The Montpelier Police Department reports that a teenager who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon has been found safe.

Police say 15-year-old Maliah Martin was last seen on Platt and Lawrence Streets in Montpelier.

Martin is 5’ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs.

Montpelier is in Williams County near the Ohio Turnpike and just east of the Ohio/Indiana border.