MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Community College is getting generous check of $1.1 million, from a man who says he just wants to give back.

Gary Vajcner became the college's largest donor Monday. His hope is that his donation will inspire others down the line.

"I give this and I'm looking at the pay it forward aspect, where I give some now and maybe these other people that benefit from it will give some. And it'll be a mushroom affect," said Vajcner.

The money will be split a few ways to benefit different areas of the school. Most of the money will go toward enhancing buildings on campus but also to a new scholarship, in honor of Gary's wife, to benefit students who enroll in skilled trade programs.

"We're constantly expanding our efforts to become more student focused, to accommodate learners who collaborate more on campus. And so we're expanding those spaces were becoming more student focused and this will allow us to continue that hard work," said Josh Myers with MCCC.

Although Gary is not an alumni of MCCC and has never donated to a university before, he is still very excited and hopes someone else will pay the act forward in the future.

