Monroe VFW Post 1138 collecting supplies, food for victims of Kentucky tornadoes

The post is collecting food, cleaning and hygiene products, bottled water and more until Sunday at its location at 400 Jones Ave.

MONROE, Mich. — All eyes have been on Kentucky this week as the state is trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ripped through the region, leaving dozens dead and even more missing or hurt.

But folks from as far north as Monroe, Michigan are stepping up to help the people of the Bluegrass state.

"There you go, just lean it on there," one volunteer at VFW Post 1138 in Monroe said to someone dropping off donations.

Car after car, people stopped to unload supplies at the post Wednesday night. All of it will be rolling into Kentucky next week for communities in need after the devastating tornadoes.

"We were kind of in awe," VFW commander Al Bond said. "And the death toll kept rising and we kept seeing more and more pictures. And we started thinking there's probably something we should do."

Bond called the VFW state commander for Michigan and asked for his help to start a drive. He reached out to the commander in Kentucky and efforts were quickly set up to start collecting everything families need right now.

They are now collecting non-perishables, cleaning supplies, toys, bottled water, hygiene products, bedding, bleach and towels. And the community is showing up in numbers to help.

"I would hope if this was our community, the community from Kentucky would help us out and vice versa," Bond said. "I believe it's good karma and the right thing to do."

Even Monroe community members like Pam Williams, who has no family or ties to Kentucky, believe this is when people need to come together.

"Whether you have insurance or not, there's still that void," she said. "There's that time in between the tragedy and when help starts arriving."

The biggest thing they need other than supplies is actual volunteers to help pack and sort all of the goods.

If you have time between now and Sunday, consider stopping at VFW Post 1138 anytime after noon to help sort and pack all of the supplies. The post is located at 400 Jones Ave. in Monroe. The phone number is 734-242-0526.

Post members will be leaving Monday morning to drive the supplies down to Kentucky.