Monroe police searching for vehicle that went into water with driver presumed to be inside

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe Police are considering a crash deadly that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and go into the water near the DTE power plant Tuesday night.

Police responded the the crash around 8:15 p.m. on E. Front St. and found the vehicle had hit a fence and came to rest in a retention reservoir of the DTE plant.

The vehicle was completely submerged and not visible to officers on scene, and it is believed the driver was still in the vehicle.

Police are considering the crash fatal, and family has been notified. There is no further information about the victim at this time.

The Monroe Police Department Accident Investigation Team and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched for the driver and the vehicle, but haven't found anyone due to the location of the incident and the condition of the water.

Search crews left the area around 3 a.m. and will return sometime Wednesday morning to try to find the vehicle.