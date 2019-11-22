MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe Police Department has responded to Wednesday night's fatal officer-involved shooting in Detroit, as on Tuesday, two of their own were shot in the leg.

Representatives from the police department said there are a lot of situations like these happening throughout the nation, and for them, it's certainly concerning.

Administrative Captain John Wall said that what's going on in Detroit is on a larger scale and the department's thoughts and prayers go out the Detroit Police Department. According to Wall, it takes a mental and emotional toll on the department as a whole when these things happen.

He said in these situations, it's sad but also comforting to know they have support from their brothers and sisters around the nation.

"It's always disparaging and we want to just remind officers that maybe aren't involved in those directly: take good care of yourself and your mental health to stay in the game and continue the service work that we do," Wall said.

Wall said it's important that they express their condolences to the Detroit Police Department.

The Monroe Police Department has not reached out to the Detroit Police Department yet because of how busy their department has been, but they plan on doing so very soon.

