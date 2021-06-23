Monroe PD asking for assistance in locating woman missing since 2017

Jenna Verhille was reported missing from South Rockwood, Michigan in August of 2017. She may have been last seen in Monroe on the 300 block of Riverview Ave.

ROCKWOOD, Mich. — A long-term missing person case remains under investigation, with a recent tip on the woman's disappearance leading Monroe police to call for the public's assistance in locating her.

Jenna Verhille has been missing since August 2017. She was reported missing from the village of South Rockwood, Michigan. Jenna's last contact with her family was through a text on August 18, 2017. Since then, police have asked for any information on her disappearance several times across social media.

In April 2021, South Rockwood Police Department received a tip that Jenna may have been last seen at a house in Monroe. Monroe Police Department Detectives began investigating her case. They conducted interviews and multiple search warrants during the process.

She was last known to be alive as of early that morning, with evidence determining she was at a home in the 300 block of Riverview Avenue in Monroe before she stopped using social media, according to Monroe police.

A search warrant was carried out at a home in the 300 block of Riverview Avenue on June 21, 2021, to attempt to locate evidence regarding Jenna's disappearance.

Her family is desperate for information about where she may be and is asking the public to share anything that can help investigators.

Anyone with information on her disappearance, or who may have seen Jenna Verhille in the home in the 300 block of Riverview Avenue is encouraged to call Det. Aaron Oetjens at 734-243-7510.