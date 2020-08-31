Monroe man dead after motorcycle crash on Dixon Road

The 46-year-old man suffered fatal injuries, despite attempts to revive him made by both citizens on the scene and first responders.

MONROE, Michigan — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Monroe County on Sunday night. According to Michigan State Police, a 46-year-old Monroe man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Dixon Road around 9:15 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and crashed, throwing him from the motorcycle. The man's name has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, authorities say. Anyone having further information on the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.