'This isn't something any family should have to go through': Family of man killed in Monroe carjacking speaks out

MONROE, Mich. — Michael Beck, from Monroe, Michigan had just turned 31 fewer than two weeks ago. He was sitting in his friend's truck Saturday afternoon in front of the Highlander Market when two men approached after robbing the store. According to authorities, they demanded Beck and his friend turn over the vehicle and then shot them. Beck was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This isn't something any family should have to go through, any sibling, anything," Beck's younger sister Inea Trejo said. "Like it sucks, it's devastating, and it hurts."

Beck's mother Shannon Russeau described the moment police told her her son was dead.

"He was like 'Please sit-down' and I was like 'Tell me', so I sat on the edge of the chair and he's like 'I'm sorry we have bad news', and I was like 'It's him isn't it. That's my son down there'," Russeau said. "[The officer] said 'Yes' and I lost it after that. I couldn't talk anymore."

She stayed on scene from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. to identify her son's body before authorities took him away.

"Yes, I saw my baby dead on the ground, but it stopped my thinking and let me process on what I had to do next," Russeau said.

Beck's family said they found solace in knowing police had caught the suspects.

"It brings some kind of comfort because who knows what these people could have done, where they could have went, whose others lives they could have taken, who they could have caught," Trejo said. "I'm glad they were caught. They deserve a lot more than what they'll end up getting."

The family has setup a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.