Monroe Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize from Michigan Lottery

The winning ticket was drawn on December 24

MONROE, Mich. — A Monroe man is planning a family trip after winning a Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Planning a family trip can be financially stressful but after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery, Monroe man Richard DeMay is excited to treat his family.

Five white balls were matched – 16-17-25-36-37 – in the December 24th drawing to win the prize. The 72-year-old bought his winning ticket at Monroe Liquor, located at 811 South Monroe Street in Monroe.

"I usually purchase two tickets for each Mega Millions drawing," DeMay said. "I purchased this ticket on Christmas Eve and checked the winning numbers on Christmas Day. When I realized I had won, I was speechless. I held the ticket up in front of my wife and she joked, 'Did you win me $1 million?' When I told her I did, she couldn't believe it."

With his winnings, DeMay plans to take his family on a trip and then save the remainder.