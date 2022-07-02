Monroe filmmaker using NW Ohio as a backdrop for newest horror film

Filmmaker Nate Thompson's specialty is suspense. His latest film features all the hallmarks of the horror genre and showcases northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nate Thompson is a filmmaker from Monroe who's been making short movies and getting some recognition with them for the past year.

And now, his crew is getting ready to release their next horror film called "The Dead Record."

"It going to be one of those good old-fashioned horror flicks. It has a 90s vibe; a little bit of gritty, underground-ness. But, all-in-all, a good old-fashioned horror film," Thompson said.

Thompson's specialty is suspense.

Typically, his films run around six to seven minutes but this new one will be the team's longest.

"This one has a little bit more content to the script. So, I think it's going to be probably 20-to-30 minutes long," he said. "Honestly, it will be two days of shooting and five to six hours each night."

Without giving away too much, it's a story about two friends who get a record shipped to their store late at night.

They decide to listen to it and nothing is the same after that.

It's a movie the team says they've put a lot of prep work into.

"You pour hours, days, months into this stuff and you can't stop, because if you slow yourself down you lose that motivation and it will not come out the same. You've got to keep pouring that same energy into it," actor Dakota Musarelli said.

After shooting, the editing process will take about two to three weeks.

The group says the best part about short films is that they could be never-ending.

"You could have chapter one, chapter two, vice-versa. It's just the suspense factor and the story always continues. So you never know what's going to happen next," the film's assistant director, Stelios Stylianou, said.

"The Dead Record" is scheduled to be released in February.

Thompson's other short films are available to watch here.