MONROE, Michigan — Monroe's wastewater utilities director has issued a drinking water warning, after a break in a water main caused a drop in pressure and may have contaminated the water supply. While pressure has been restored, the problem is not expected to be resolved until Thursday.

"Due to a drop in pressure in the City of Monroe water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment," the letter from Barry S. LaRoy says. "Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation."

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

What happened? What is being done?

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused by a large water main break on North Raisinville Road around 8 p.m. on Monday for approximately one hour.

Affected service area is north of the River Raisin within the Raisinville, Exeter and London Townships and the Village of Maybee. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The city of Monroe has restored pressure, and water staff is taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system service area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. The city will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem by Thursday morning.

This boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact the City of Monroe Water System at 734-384-9150 or 734-241-5947 (24 hours). General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

The water division asks that you please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

