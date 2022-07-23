Person taken to hospital after water rescue incident at Monroe County campground

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

PETERSBURG, Mich. — A male victim was taken to the hospital after a water rescue incident at a local campground on Saturday evening.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers say they were called to the KOA campground in the 15000 block of Tunnicliffe Rd. in Petersburg around 5:30 p.m.

It’s unknown how long the victim was in the water.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time, as is their condition.

This is not the first water rescue or drowning incident at the campground.

In June of 2021, a dive team had to rescue a teenager who was swimming in the campgrounds pond.

In 2011, a 39-year-old man died after drowning at the campground.