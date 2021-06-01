Monroe County Sheriff's Office opens death investigation after finding body

A dead man was found in a private fenced lot on W. Erie Rd. in Whiteford Township Tuesday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found in a private fenced lot in Whiteford Township Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies went to the 4300 block of W. Erie Road after receiving a call of a dead man being found in the fenced lot.

The sheriff's office released the following description of the victim, "a Black male, 30 to 45 years of age, with a dragon tattoo, which covered the majority of his back. The victim had a goatee style facial hair and a black 2-inch afro haircut."

The body was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.