Services to honor Sheriff Malone will be private per his request

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan —

On Saturday former Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone passed away.

Sheriff Malone began his career with Monroe County Sheriff’s in 1981.

Throughout his time on the force, he held positions of Deputy, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Major. By 2013 he was elected Sheriff and retired from that position 2020.

He was dedicated to protecting the citizens of Monroe County and will be missed by many.