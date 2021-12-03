Monroe County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash

MONROE, Mich. — A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash Friday morning in Monroe Township.
Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the deputy was driving westbound on East Dunbar Road responding to an emergency call. As the officer drove through the intersection, the vehicle was struck by another motorist traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway.
The deputy and the other driver were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.