Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Frenchtown Twp., identified

The kayaker, 45-year-old Roger Lee Fischer from Flat Rock, went missing Sunday near Grand Beach. His body was found Wednesday in Detroit Beach, authorities said.

GRAND BEACH, Mich. — The body of a missing Lake Erie kayaker was found Wednesday morning in Frenchtown Township.

Monroe County dispatch received a report of a person's body on the beach in the area of Edgewater Street and Ninth Street in Detroit Beach just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a media release from Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and first responders arrived at the location and determined the body to be a kayaker who went missing Sunday from Grand Beach in the waters of Lake Erie, less than a mile from the initial report.

Deputies, along with the Frenchtown Fire Department, were called around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses said they saw a kayaker struggling to stay afloat in the water.

First responders were unable to locate the kayaker when they first arrived. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted with an extensive underwater search, but were also unable to find the kayaker.

The search for the kayaker was "temporarily suspended" on Sunday at 11 p.m., according to police reports, but resumed Monday morning during visible daylight hours.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the deceased kayaker as 45-year-old Roger Lee Fischer from Flat Rock.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.