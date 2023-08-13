Sheriff: Driver runs stop sign, crashes into another vehicle in Monroe County; 3 in critical condition

Distracted driving is a factor in the crash that seriously injured three people, authorities said. The occupants of both vehicles are listed in critical condition.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a distracted driving crash Saturday in Whiteford Township.

The crash happened in the intersection of Memorial Highway and Sterns Road shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

A driver, who authorities describe as a 17-year-old from Adrian, was heading westbound in a Subaru Outback on W. Sterns Road when she disregarded a stop sign at Memorial Highway, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Outback crossed into the intersection and struck a Chevrolet Cruze traveling southeast on Memorial Highway. The Cruze was occupied by the driver, 20-year-old Jeffrey Street Jr., from Adrian, and his passenger, Mackenzie Hickok, 20, also from Adrian.

After the collision, the Cruze came to rest on the shoulder of Memorial Highway. The Outback rotated, left the road and went into a wooded area before stopping in a ditch.

All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The 17-year-old, Street and Hickok are listed in critical condition at a Toledo-area hospital.

Distracted driving is a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call 734-240-7548. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at www.1800speakup.org.