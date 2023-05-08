Monroe police searching for possible runaway juvenile, last seen April 30

Kaylee Semeniuk was last seen wearing blue/gray sweat pants with "Polaroid" written down the side and a dark blue Cabelas' hoody with white lettering.

MONROE, Mich. — Monroe police are asking the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old who is thought to be a voluntary runaway.

According to a Facebook post made by the Monroe Public Safety Department, Kaylee Lynn Semeniuk was last seen on April 30 at approximately 10 a.m. when she left her residence on Roeder Street in Monroe. Authorities said Kaylee was seen leaving with a drawstring-style backpack, a green backpack and a blue beach bag with "miscellaneous clothing."

Kaylee was last seen wearing blue/gray sweat pants with "Polaroid" written down the side and a dark blue Cabelas' hoody with white lettering.

Authorities provided the following description of Kaylee:

She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall, 130lbs, has brown shoulder-length hair with blond highlights. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right collarbone and a flower tattoo on the right side of her right calf.

The following two photos of Kaylee were included in the Facebook post.

Safety officials said Kaylee is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

If you know Kaylee's location, police ask that you call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-241-3300.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.