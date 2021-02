Eastbound and westbound lanes of Custer Road at Lewis Avenue are closed as crews fight the fire.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — MDOT says eastbound and westbound Custer Road (M-50) at Lewis Avenue in Monroe County's Raisinville Township is closed as of 5:45 a.m. due to a structure fire in the area.

Motorists should seek a different route and avoid the area if possible.